Sharply cooler today, return to the 70s this weekend!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a big change in temperatures as you head outside this morning! We’ve gone from temperatures in the 60s yesterday morning to the 30s and 40s this morning. Following the chilly start this morning, we’ll only warm into the upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. A few clouds will increase tonight but we’ll stay dry with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. A warm-up begins tomorrow under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the mid 60s Friday. There may be a stray shower or two Friday or Saturday but most of you will stay dry. Highs will climb into the mid 70s on Saturday before a weak cold front nears the area Sunday. This will cool the temperatures back into the 60s and also bring a slight chance of rain.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 66.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 65.

