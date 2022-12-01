Summerville High School lifts ‘secure hold’ prompted by threat

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say a secure hold at Summerville High School was lifted about 90 minutes after it was put in place.

A message sent to parents at 11:45 a.m. Thursday states the school was released from the hold and the school would continue with its regular school day, including all school activities.

An earlier message, sent just after 10:15 a.m., stated the school was on the secure hold while the Summerville Police Department investigated a threat the school received.

District spokesman Matthew Kenwright said a secure hold is the second-lowest response to a threat on the district’s response scale. During a secure hold, all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the school building. Classes continue on a normal schedule.

No details have been provided so far on the nature of the threat.

“Thank you to the Summerville Police Department for their diligence and for addressing the reported threat and to SHS’s students and staff for their incredible cooperation,” the message concluded.

Summerville Police have not released details about the threat or their investigation. But the agency posted on Twitter that it had extra officers in place on the campus and that all students were safe.

The Summerville Police Department is currently investigating a threat at Summerville High School. All students and staff are safe. Extra officers are on scene as a precaution. #chsnews — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) December 1, 2022

