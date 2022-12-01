SC Lottery
Summerville High School on ‘secure hold’ while police investigate threat

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 officials say Summerville High School has been placed on a “secure hold” while police investigate a threat received at the school.

The message, sent to parents just after 10:15 a.m. states the Summerville Police Department is investigating the threat. The school will continue to operate under the hold, the message states.

District spokesman Matthew Kenwright said a secure hold is the second-lowest response to a threat on the district’s response scale.

No details have been provided so far on the nature of the threat.

“As always, our number one priority is the safety and security of our students and staff,” the message states,

