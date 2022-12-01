SC Lottery
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.(KY3)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee.

The 15-year-old girls were found unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived at the facility.

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.

Both got sick and fell unconscious the following morning after taking an undetermined amount of the medication.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 29, while the other was transferred to a children’s hospital in critical condition and later died on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

