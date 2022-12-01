SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

White scores 12, UNC Wilmington takes down Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 12 points in UNC Wilmington’s 60-58 win against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night.

White also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-3). Jamahri Harvey scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from distance). Maleeck Harden-Hayes recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Essam Mostafa led the way for the Chanticleers (3-3) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Coastal Carolina also got 16 points and two blocks from Josh Uduje.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors across the Lowcountry are worried that recent gatherings associated with the...
‘We are bracing for this’: Lowcountry doctors warn ‘tripledemic’ could worsen after Thanksgiving
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into...
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
Dorchester County deputies say the shooting happened at approximately 4:31 p.m. at the Willow...
Deputies: Child shot at Dorchester County apartment complex
Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession...
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
Deputies say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of River Road.
Man shot while driving on Johns Island, deputies say

Latest News

George Washington easily beats South Carolina 79-55
Ed Conroy and Barclay Radebaugh meet before The Citadel and CSU meet up before their game on...
Clark scores 26 as Citadel takes down Charleston Southern
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (11/29)
Summerville and Bishop England earn wins on Tuesday
Summerville, Bishop England get basketball wins on Tuesday