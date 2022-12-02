SC Lottery
17-year-old facing accessory charges in May killing in North Charleston

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with one count of...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex back in May.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with one count of accessory before the fact of murder and three counts of accessory before the fact of attempted murder, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the Harbor Stone Apartments at approximately 12:04 a.m. on May 2. Police said they learned two gunmen had opened fire into a vehicle occupied by four people.

One man, identified as 18-year-old Joseph Wright Jr., of North Charleston, died at approximately 1:10 a.m. at an area hospital from his injuries.

Amondre Green was charged on May 20 with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder,...
Police charged Amondre Green back on May 20 with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The teen was booked into the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Facility, Jacobs said.

