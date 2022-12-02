SC Lottery
18-year-old arrested on murder charges in Ladson shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson.

Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jermaine Bunch.

Burgess is in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

