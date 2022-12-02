18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson.

Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene at 4508 Garwood Dr.

Officials said Burgess passed responding officers while leaving the scene, and he hid in the area to be picked up. He told investigators he was trying to defend another person and that’s why he didn’t come forward the night of the murder, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jermaine Bunch.

Investigators say Bunch was shot at least 10 times.

Burgess was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.