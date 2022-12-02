SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson.

Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire on Garwood Drive near Hardwood Street in the Woodside Manor community just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene at 4508 Garwood Dr.

Officials said Burgess passed responding officers while leaving the scene, and he hid in the area to be picked up. He told investigators he was trying to defend another person and that’s why he didn’t come forward the night of the murder, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jermaine Bunch.

Investigators say Bunch was shot at least 10 times.

Burgess was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Charleston County officials have confirmed the fire on Johns Island was arson Wednesday night.
Officials: Johns Island construction site fire ‘intentionally set’, $25K reward offered

Latest News

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with one count of...
17-year-old facing accessory charges in May killing in North Charleston
Assistance center in Pawley's Island.
FEMA and SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry
A North Charleston man was arrested in North Carolina after deputies say he was in possession...
N. Charleston man arrested after being found in N.C. with stolen rescue SUV
Antonio Bennett, 18, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a...
Man in stolen vehicle leads police on chase before fleeing on foot, officers say