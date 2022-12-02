SC Lottery
Beaufort wins 3-A state championship with 41-31 win over Powdersville

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Kacy Fields rushed for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns and added an 89 yard kickoff return for a touchdown as Beaufort won their first state championship with a 41-31 win over Powdersville on Thursday night.

The Eagles overcame an early 14-0 deficit in the first quarter with Colton Phares running for a pair of 2nd quarter touchdowns. Phares rushed for a 5-yard and 31-yard score to tie things up.

After the Patriots took the lead back on a Thomas Williams touchdown run, Fields would return the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to answer.

Powdersville added a field goal to take a 24-21 lead at the half.

Fields took over in the 2nd half with 3 scoring runs from 12, 75 and 1 yard out.

The win serves as redemption for Beaufort who fell in the 4-A title game last year to South Pointe.

