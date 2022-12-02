Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday morning crash that involves a Georgetown County school bus.

It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A.

A 2018 Thomas Built school bus carrying 22 students and five adults slowed for a railroad crossing and was hit in the rear by a 2020 Dodge van, according to Corporal David Jones.

The driver of the van died at a hospital, Jones said. In a Facebook post, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said the driver was a 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner. His name has not yet been released.

Six students on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Jones said. The driver of the bus and another adult passenger were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The students and staff members were from Sampit Elementary School, WMBF reported. The bus was on its way to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

The remaining students and staff members were taken back to the school, where students will be reunited with their parents or guardians.

