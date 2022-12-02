SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus

One person was killed in a crash involving a school bus carrying over 20 students early Friday.
By Dylan Leatherwood and WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday morning crash that involves a Georgetown County school bus.

It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A.

A 2018 Thomas Built school bus carrying 22 students and five adults slowed for a railroad crossing and was hit in the rear by a 2020 Dodge van, according to Corporal David Jones.

The driver of the van died at a hospital, Jones said. In a Facebook post, the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said the driver was a 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner. His name has not yet been released.

Six students on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Jones said. The driver of the bus and another adult passenger were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The students and staff members were from Sampit Elementary School, WMBF reported. The bus was on its way to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

The remaining students and staff members were taken back to the school, where students will be reunited with their parents or guardians.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank claiming he had a bomb.
Police: Man robbed Mt. Pleasant bank threatening to have bomb
Assistance center in Pawley's Island.
FEMA and SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Man robbed Mt. Pleasant bank threatening to have bomb