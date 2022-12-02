SC Lottery
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report put out its list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.

It breaks down the light displays down by region.

In the southeast, Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles was listed as one of the best Christmas light displays.

Click here for more information on events at Brookgreen Gardens.

