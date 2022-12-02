SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky

A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow. (@jamskillet/Instagram/Twitter)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!

A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday.

There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

Parma Heights resident @jamskillet of Instagram and Twitter has a doorbell camera that caught the meteor.

“I actually saw it in person, and it looked like a fireball in the sky. So, I checked the doorbell camera and there it was. It also looked like something was ejected from it and the flaming trail stopped. It was moving easily 100 times faster than a plane. Never seen anything like it in my life. Thought it was an angel,” @jamskillet described.

Since there is currently no evidence of this meteoroid hitting the ground, it is a meteor, which burns up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

A meteorite is when a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

You can report meteor sightings to the American Meteor Society.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
Charleston County officials have confirmed the fire on Johns Island was arson Wednesday night.
Officials: Johns Island construction site fire ‘intentionally set’, $25K reward offered
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Dorchester District 2 officials say Summerville High School went on a “secure hold” while...
Summerville High School lifts ‘secure hold’ prompted by threat

Latest News

Credit One Stadium’s custom-built ice-skating rink for the holidays
Skate the Stadium opens on Daniel Island
This rendering shows the potential look of a new state-of-the-art learning center for the South...
Waterfront education facility coming to Charleston Maritime Center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Skate the Stadium opens on Daniel Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Give your input on proposed Folly Beach Shuttle