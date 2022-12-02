SC Lottery
Charleston Annual Holiday Parade to take place Sunday: Here’s what you need to know

The City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade takes place Sunday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade takes place Sunday, and officials want to make sure you’re aware of the street closures happening downtown.

Organizers say the parade will begin at 3 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, and it will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.

The annual Holiday Parade takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Here’s a list of road closures that will be in effect for the event:

  • Beginning at 12:30 p.m.
    • Lockwood Boulevard from Montague Street to Broad Street
    • Broad Street from Lockwood Boulevard to Rutledge Avenue
    • Ashley Avenue from Beaufain Street to Broad Street
  • Beginning at 2 p.m.
    • Broad Street from Rutledge Avenue to Meeting Street
    • Meeting Street from Broad Street to Calhoun Street
  • Following the parade, Calhoun Street from Meeting Street to East Bay Street will be closed for float break-down.

All roadways should be back open by 5:30 p.m., city officials say.

Organizers say drivers will not be allowed to park along the route, including on Broad Street, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow the parade in Marion Square with live music beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

