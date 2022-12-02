SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway

Investigation underway after 3 bears found dead in Woodfin, NC
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday.

Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause of death.

Jody Williams, the founder of Help Asheville Bears (HAB), said it appears to be a mother bear and two cubs that were discovered near Moore Street. Their entrails were placed in a large plastic bucket.

He said the bears’ paws were left behind but later removed as evidence.

HAB shared video of the scene and is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the case.

**WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT**

In North Carolina, killing a cub under 75 pounds or a female bear with cubs is illegal. Hunters are also required to report big game harvests.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-855-SOS-BEAR.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission said their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

