Hughes Nets Two as Stingrays Beat Savannah 2-1

SAVANNAH, GA – Bear Hughes netted his third multi-goal game of the season and Clay Stevenson stopped 37 of 38 shots he faced as the South Carolina Stingrays (9-4-1-1) beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (8-4-3-0) by a final score of 2-1 on Thursday night at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah pulled ahead late in the opening period as Pat Guay tallied his team-leading eighth goal of the season. With 4:22 remaining in the first period, Stevenson kicked back an initial shot from Savannah’s Vincent Marleau before Guay tucked the rebound for the 1-0 lead while on the penalty kill.

South Carolina evened the score less than two minutes into the second period as Bear Hughes netted his eighth goal of the year. Anthony Del Gaizo ripped a shot from the blue line that was kicked back by Savannah’s Isaiah Saville in net. Hughes sped towards the net and cleaned up the rebound to tie the game at one goal apiece.

At the 12:31 mark of the third period, the Stingrays took their first lead of the contest on Hughes’ second goal of the game. Alex Fortin raced down the right half wall and cut back, spinning a pass to the back door where Hughes was waiting to give the Stingrays their eventual 2-1 win.

Stevenson stopped 37 shots in the win while Saville turned back 37 of his own in the loss for Savannah.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tomorrow night as they host the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 7:05 p.m. It’s another Frothy Friday presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company with $5 Frothy Beard Beers through the end of the first intermission.

