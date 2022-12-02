SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged involvement in human trafficking activity.(Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (Gray News) – A human trafficking victim was able to sneak a text to her father on Thanksgiving, alerting him to her location.

The 21-year-old woman’s father called the City of Miami Police Department to let them know what was going on.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged involvement in human trafficking activity.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Richardson is accused of recruiting the woman from Arkansas using social media messaging.

He allegedly groomed the victim over the course of this communication, telling her that she was too beautiful to be in Little Rock and she should be in Miami with him, the attorney’s office explained in a press release.

Richardson offered the woman a chance to join his lifestyle by providing her a one-way ticket to Miami, but didn’t say what she would be doing when she got there.

The attorney’s office said Richardson took the woman to a home where she met three other women who also lived with him.

The victim told authorities she was scared of Richardson after he was physically violent toward the other women in the house. She was afraid to anger Richardson if she didn’t earn enough money through prostitution and exotic dancing.

When she texted her father on Thanksgiving, the woman explained she was in trouble and gave him Richardson’s address.

“Every Human Trafficking arrest involves the daily sexual exploitation of victims, often young victims, with the sole goal of putting cash in the trafficker’s pockets,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her
It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A.
Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Layaway offers shopping option that could ease burden of inflation
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion