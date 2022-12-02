SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Jury to begin deliberations at Harvey Weinstein rape trial

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 4 2022.(Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The jury has received the case and are set to begin deliberations Friday afternoon in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein.

Jurors will have to decide on two rape counts and five other sexual assault counts after hearing more than four weeks of evidence in the trial of the 70-year-old former movie mogul.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York and could be sentenced to more than 60 years in prison in California if convicted on all counts.

After the prosecution gave its rebuttal to the defense’s closing argument on Friday morning, the jurors received their final instructions from Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench before leaving on a lunch break.

They will have just a few hours to deliberate before a weekend break.

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her
It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A.
Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus
Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Layaway offers shopping option that could ease burden of inflation
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion