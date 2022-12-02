Juvenile in custody following threats to Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a juvenile was taken into custody after threats were made to Summerville High School Thursday.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says the school received a call from the juvenile who made a statement about using a gun at the school.

Dorchester District 2 officials sent a message to parents at 10:15 a.m. saying the school was on secure hold while the Summerville Police Department investigated a threat the school received. The school was released from the hold by 11:45 a.m.

After an investigation, authorities determined who was responsible for making the call, and the juvenile was taken into custody with help from the FBI, the Summerville Police Department says.

The juvenile is facing several charges including, disturbing schools, breach of peace and unlawful communication by telephone, Hirsch said. The juvenile is being housed at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

