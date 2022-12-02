SC Lottery
Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her

Omar Gentile was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, jail...
Omar Gentile was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, jail records show.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after allegedly forcing his way into the home of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and punching her twice in the face.

Omar Gentile was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, jail records show.

A police report states the victim sent a text message to dispatch just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 21 that read, “abusive boyfriend threatening to come to my house. He’s on his way back to my house please help.”

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the incident and found “significant damage” to the home’s front door.

The victim told police she had been asleep when she noticed several missed phone calls from Gentile, the report states. She told police that she had spoken with Gentile the day before about their son, but they had not been together since October. The report states she heard several loud bangs on her front door and Gentile forced entry into her home and punched her twice in the face before leaving the home.

Gentile was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

