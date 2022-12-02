SC Lottery
Man in stolen vehicle leads police on chase before fleeing on foot, officers say

Antonio Bennett, 18, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon, receiving stolen goods, jail records show.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man driving a stolen vehicle led police in North Charleston on a chase before jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Antonio Bennett, 18, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon and receiving stolen goods, jail records show.

A police report states officers attempted to stop a red Hyundai Accent that had been previously dispatched as stolen as it was turning onto Chicora Street from Norwood Street.

The driver failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop and accelerated onto Success Street, continuing across Rivers Avenue before making a right onto Meeting Street, the report states.

After traveling down Meeting Street, the vehicle took a right onto Dorchester Road and abruptly turned onto Admiral Drive where the driver “briefly opened the door as if to flee from the car” before closing the door and continuing to drive, the report states.

The report states the chase eventually resulted in Bennett fleeing from the vehicle and leaving it in drive at an Exxon Gas Station on Rivers Avenue and running on foot through a McDonald’s parking lot and through a cut in a fence into the Icon at Park Circle.

Officers say the man attempted to hide in some pine branches but they were able to apprehend him.

It was then discovered that the man had a gun in the inner pocket of his pants.

Bennett was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

