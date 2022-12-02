Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County.

Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment.

“Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the positive impact this expansion will have on rural Charleston County as we continue to increase our capacity to support the defense industry, as well as our private sector customers,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R.B. Corbin said. “As one of the few major fabricators located on deep water in the state, this expansion will allow us to expand our tradition of delivering quality-built, heavy-steel products from the Lowcountry to the rest of the world.”

The plans include adding 64 jobs to the payroll. Those interested in joining the Metal Trades, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.

The expansion will allow the company to build components and fixtures in-house for the United States Navy. The new building will be located near the company’s 1,000-ton marine railway, accommodating the fabrication and transfer of large steel structures directly to the Intracoastal Waterway. This project will also allow the company to expand its capabilities in manufacturing expertise, heavy lift capability and direct barge access.

“With the expansion of Metal Trades, Inc., South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to lead the charge in bringing new jobs and investment to our state,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Congratulations, and we look forward to celebrating your success for many years to come.”

The expansion is expected to be complete by the second half of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.