SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murdaugh team motions to keep him unshackled during pretrial hearings

Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County, have filed a motion requesting that he be unshackled during pretrial hearings leading up to the murder trial.(Gray)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking the court to allow him to be unshackled during court appearances related to his upcoming murder trial.

Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh cases

In a motion filed Wednesday afternoon, Murdaugh’s attorneys asked the court to issue an order requiring the state to unshackle him during courtroom proceedings “in which news media are present with video cameras.”

The motion cites U.S. Supreme Court cases that have forbidden shackling criminal defendants during a trial without “a special need” because shackling is “an inherently prejudicial practice” and “should be permitted only where justified by an essential state interest specific to each trial.”

“There is no specific, special need to shackle Mr. Murdaugh in the courtroom,” the motion states. “He has not -- and is not alleged to have -- engaged in any behavior suggesting he is a threat to the courtroom or will somehow escape from it.”

Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian writes in the motion that the state will argue in opposition that defendants in South Carolina are always shackled in pretrial court appearances and that Murdaugh should be no different, an argument Harpootlian argues would be “irrelevant.”

“Most murder defendants do not have TV crews filming every pretrial hearing. Those who do, like Mr. Murdaugh, have a constitutional right to be unshackled unless there is an articulatable security issue specific to the individual defendant.”

Harpootlian says the issue is how the court “allows the defendant in this case to be displayed to the jury pool in advance of jury selection, not evenhandedness regarding the relative physical comfort of criminal defendants across South Carolina.”

Murdaugh’s murder trail is set to begin in January.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Charleston County officials have confirmed the fire on Johns Island was arson Wednesday night.
Officials: Johns Island construction site fire ‘intentionally set’, $25K reward offered
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district

Latest News

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster celebrated his reelection victory on Nov. 8. By the time he...
Gov. McMaster picks experienced friend to run inauguration
Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its...
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a woman they had been searching for from the Burton...
Burton woman missing for nearly 2 weeks found safe
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old arrested on murder charges in Ladson shooting