N. Charleston man arrested after being found in N.C. with stolen rescue SUV

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WCSC/WITN) - A North Charleston man was arrested in North Carolina after deputies say he was in possession of a stolen rescue vehicle from Dillon County.

Ricky Norris, 41, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, WITN reports.

Nash Counties deputies said they were called to a Circle K in Dortches, North Carolina on Monday for a man acting suspiciously and unloading items from the back of the rescue vehicle.

Deputies said they were able to identify the vehicle, with “Latta Rescue” on the side, as the same vehicle that Latta Rescue had posted as stolen on Facebook.

After confirming with law enforcement agencies in South Carolina that the vehicle was stolen, Norris was taken into custody.

Norris was being held in the Nash County Detention Center on a fugitive warrant awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

