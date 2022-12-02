‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, former NFL player Brad William Henke dies at 56

(CNN) – Former NFL player and “Orange Is the New Black” actor Brad William Henke died at age 56.

His agent said he died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, but the cause of his death was not released.

Henke played football with the New York Giants, including a trip to the Super Bowl, before injuries led to the end of his football career in 1994.

He then went from the football field to TV and movie screens. He appeared in more than 40 movies.

His breakout role came in 2017 on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

He played Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at Litchfield Federal Penitentiary.

The role earned him a SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Henke is survived by his mother, sister, wife, stepson, stepdaughter and a grandchild.

