Police investigating after vehicle hit by gunfire at restaurant

North Charleston Police are investigating after an Oct. 15 shooting incident.
North Charleston Police are investigating after an Oct. 15 shooting incident.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating after an Oct. 15 shooting incident.

Investigators responded to a restaurant at the 7800 block of Dorchester Rd. at 8:49 p.m.

At the scene, officers were told by the owner that one of their customer’s cars was hit by gunfire, according to an incident report.

While notifying the owner of the vehicle, police located a shell casing in the parking lot. Investigators also say the vehicle was “struck” at least three times on the roof near the windshield.

Police believe the vehicle was caught in the crossfire and not the target.

Anyone with information can call the department at 843-554-5700.

