Police: Man robbed Mt. Pleasant bank threatening to have bomb

Mount Pleasant Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank while holding what he claimed was a bomb.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank while holding what he claimed was a bomb.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., a man walked into the Truist Bank and demanded cash. Surveillance photos show him holding what he claimed was an explosive device.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, Capt. Chip Googe said.

The man was approximately 6 feet tall and wore a gray hoodie, a red long-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants, and a hat. Googe said the man is believed to be in his early to -mid-30s.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the man leaving the area is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or email Mount Pleasant Detective K. Clark at kclark@tompsc.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

