SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rare gold coin worth nearly $2K dropped into Salvation Army red kettle

A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.
A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.(Salvation Army)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - The Salvation Army says it has once again received a generous and unique donation through its Red Kettle Campaign.

Representatives with the organization said a secret Santa recently dropped a rare coin into a red kettle at a Kroger grocery store in St. Clair Shores.

According to a news release, the coin was a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand worth around $1,765.

A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.
A secret Santa dropped a rare gold coin worth nearly $2,000 into a Salvation Army red kettle.(Salvation Army)

The organization said this wasn’t the first time it has received such a donation. This year marks the 10th consecutive year a mysterious individual has deposited a Krugerrand coin into a red kettle in Macomb County.

The Salvation Army said donations go a long way. Last year, the organization was able to provide more than 2 million meals, more than 405,000 nights of shelter, and nearly 88,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors.

More information on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is also available online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
Matthew Phillip Conner, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession...
Report: Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached in chase from N. Charleston to Georgetown County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
Tributes pour in at funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office says remains found in Eutawville on Nov. 12 were those...
Coroner identifies woman’s remains found in Eutawville

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
Biden to Dems: Scrap caucuses, promote diversity in primary
A 40-year age gap between two neighbors shows friendship knows no bounds.
‘I wouldn’t trade her for anything’: Neighbors with 40-year age gap form endearing bond
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row
FILE - This image provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The...
Fired San Antonio cop is indicted for shooting teen in car
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme