SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus carrying over 20 students were involved in a crash early Friday in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County School District said the wreck happened at a railroad crossing on Highway 521 when the bus was struck from behind.

The district said 23 students and four staff members from Sampit Elementary School were on board at the time of the crash. The bus was on its way to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

No student injuries were reported, but officials said five of the students were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital. Details regarding their injuries were limited.

The remaining students and staff members were taken back to the school, where students will be reunited with their parents or guardians.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are at Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee, according to the St. Johns Fire District.
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people are facing charges after an...
Three charged after attempt to bring contraband into Berkeley Co. detention center
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Charleston County officials have confirmed the fire on Johns Island was arson Wednesday night.
Officials: Johns Island construction site fire ‘intentionally set’, $25K reward offered
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Give your input on proposed Folly Beach Shuttle
A head-on crash, reported just after 9 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road, involved this Chevrolet Tahoe...
Firefighters rescue driver trapped after head-on Beaufort County crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-26 near I-526 merge
A vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Montague Avenue exit just...
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: S.C. Dept. of Transportation holding fall cleanup event