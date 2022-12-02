SC Lottery
Skate the Stadium opens on Daniel Island

Credit One Stadium’s custom-built ice-skating rink for the holidays
Credit One Stadium’s custom-built ice-skating rink for the holidays(Credit One Stadium)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re looking for something fun and festive to do this holiday season the Credit One Stadium has something for you.

Skate the Stadium is Credit One’s custom-built ice-skating rink opening today through Dec. 30.

If you aren’t looking to step foot on the ice admission is free and there are cozy fire pits, s’mores kits, and cocktails available for adults.

For opening day, the festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with a special 22-foot tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Throughout the holiday season, Credit One has scheduled a handful of events including Christmas carolers, a visit with Santa, and a ladies’ night on ice.

Skate the Stadium FAQs:

  • Admission is $10 a person for a 1-hour session
  • Thursdays and Fridays from 5 – 10 p.m.
  • Saturdays 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. & Sundays 12 – 5 p.m.
  • Cookie samplers, s’mores kits, cinnamon sugar pretzels along with classic concessions will be available for purchase

The rink will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you’re looking to give back this holiday season. Credit One Stadium is a drop-off site for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. So, if you bring a toy, you’ll get $2 off food and drinks.

Click here to learn more about Skate the Stadium.

