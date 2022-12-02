SC Lottery
Suspect in deadly Summerville barber shop shooting extradited to SC

Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say the suspect in a fatal September shooting at a Summerville barber shop has been returned to South Carolina to face charges.

Steven Earl Johnson, 23, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.

Johnson was arrested by Summerville detectives on Oct. 7 after U.S. Marshals located him in Florida, Hirsch said.

The charge stems from the Sept. 24 shooting at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street.

The victim in the shooting, 34-year-old Doug Kennerly, was shot at approximately 7:20 p.m. and died at an area hospital at 8 p.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Johnson was being held at the L.C. Knight Detention Center.

