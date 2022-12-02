Waterfront education facility coming to Charleston Maritime Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new waterfront education facility is coming to the Charleston Harbor.

Officials from the South Carolina Aquarium said they will be transforming the Charleston Maritime Center into a state-of-the-art learning lab to educate students across the Lowcountry and beyond.

Thanks to a $2 million donation from Boeing, officials from the Aquarium said the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center will allow them to expand their reach to offer free STEM education programming to thousands of students.

The aquarium currently offers multiple educational programs, including a formal program that teaches state standard science curriculum from kindergarten to 12th grade. However, aquarium officials said they don’t currently have enough classroom space to keep up with demand, having to turn away two out of every three students that apply.

The opening of the Boeing Learning Lab at the Maritime Center will allow them to accept double the number of students they currently serve, according to aquarium officials.

South Carolina Aquarium President and CEO Kevin Mills said the new learning lab will include four interior classrooms, one outside classroom, an event space and a brand-new broadcast center.

He said the broadcast center will allow them to reach students around the world.

“I’m excited about everything that this offers, the potential it has to serve more school children, the ability to draw in our neighbors, to bring tourists and introduce them to this beautiful view, and to inspire people to think about how important this ocean is and why we need to protect it for future generations,” Mills said.

The new waterfront learning lab is set to open in 2024.

