Balanced attack leads Cougars to rivalry win over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team made the short trek down King Street to take on The Citadel Saturday afternoon. The Cougars, who have won seven straight, won the first battle between the teams in six years, 79-57.

After two quick Bulldog baskets to open the game, the Cougars went on a 12-0 run highlighted by four points from Babacar Faye. Charleston continued to control the pace of the play and took their largest lead of the day at 29-18 with 5:14 left to play in the half to enter the locker room up 41-27.

The Cougars dominated the glass on both sides of the court outrebounding the Bulldogs 28-12 in the frame while collecting 10 offensive rebounds to the Bulldogs none. Dalton Bolon, Pat Robinson III, and Ante Brzovic all tied career-highs in first half.

Brzvoic scored ten of the Cougars’ 16 points out of the locker room to solidify an early double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks. Charleston controlled every aspect of the game to cruise to the 79-57 victory.

Key Cougars

Brzovic’s double-double was the first of his Cougar career.

Robinson III (12), Bolon (11) and Ryan Larson (10) joined Brzovic in double-figures. Bolon was two rebounds away from a double-double with nine on the day.

Charleston was finding the open man with four players totaling at least two assists

Up Next for the Cougars

The Cougars, now 8-1 on the year, return to action for their third road contest of the season when they travel to Presbyterian.

Action is set for 7:00 p.m. in Clinton.

The Citadel Inside the Box Score

· Madison Durr led the Bulldogs with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor.

· He also added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

· AJ Smith and Stephen Clark each added eight points.

· The Citadel finished the game 20-of-57 from the field and 15-of-23 from the free-throw line.

· The Bulldogs scored 34 points in the paint and added 14 fast-break points.

Up Next for the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs take a break for final exams before returning to action Dec. 13 at North Carolina. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

