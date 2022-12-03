SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Balanced attack leads Cougars to rivalry win over The Citadel

College of Charleston 79, The Citadel 57
College of Charleston 79, The Citadel 57(Live 5)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team made the short trek down King Street to take on The Citadel Saturday afternoon. The Cougars, who have won seven straight, won the first battle between the teams in six years, 79-57.

After two quick Bulldog baskets to open the game, the Cougars went on a 12-0 run highlighted by four points from Babacar Faye. Charleston continued to control the pace of the play and took their largest lead of the day at 29-18 with 5:14 left to play in the half to enter the locker room up 41-27.

The Cougars dominated the glass on both sides of the court outrebounding the Bulldogs 28-12 in the frame while collecting 10 offensive rebounds to the Bulldogs none. Dalton Bolon, Pat Robinson III, and Ante Brzovic all tied career-highs in first half.

Brzvoic scored ten of the Cougars’ 16 points out of the locker room to solidify an early double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks. Charleston controlled every aspect of the game to cruise to the 79-57 victory.

Key Cougars

Brzovic’s double-double was the first of his Cougar career.

Robinson III (12), Bolon (11) and Ryan Larson (10) joined Brzovic in double-figures. Bolon was two rebounds away from a double-double with nine on the day.

Charleston was finding the open man with four players totaling at least two assists

Up Next for the Cougars

The Cougars, now 8-1 on the year, return to action for their third road contest of the season when they travel to Presbyterian.

Action is set for 7:00 p.m. in Clinton.

The Citadel Inside the Box Score

· Madison Durr led the Bulldogs with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor.

· He also added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

· AJ Smith and Stephen Clark each added eight points.

· The Citadel finished the game 20-of-57 from the field and 15-of-23 from the free-throw line.

· The Bulldogs scored 34 points in the paint and added 14 fast-break points.

Up Next for the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs take a break for final exams before returning to action Dec. 13 at North Carolina. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Omar Gentile was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, jail...
Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder

Latest News

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
South Carolina DB Cam Smith declares for NFL draft
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Coaching friends Swinney, Brown meet in ACC championship
Clemson basketball
Tigers score 51 in second half to pull past Wake Forest and earns first ACC win
CSU basketball
Shooting woes lead CSU to road setback at USF