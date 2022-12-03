‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display.

Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.

People from all over can come out this weekend to experience the festival. One hand stamp admission allows you to take part in all three days. Adult tickets are $9 and children 12 and under are free. People can walk around from vendor to vendor and purchase homemade items.

First-time vendor, Gerri Walker, is selling her handmade crafts. She says everyone should come out to experience the joy the festival has to offer this holiday season.

“If you don’t do anything but walk around there’s some really unique things here that people come up with that is handmade that are beautiful,” Walker says.

This year, Christmas Made in the South will be held at The Exchange Park/Fairgrounds in Ladson on Highway 78.

You can purchase tickets online and access directions to the fairgrounds directly. The festival is Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

