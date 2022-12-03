Deputies clear Savannah Highway crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley.

It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m.

Minor injuries were suffered in a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Witnesses say the crash shut down two eastbound lanes for a time. The crash has since been cleared.

