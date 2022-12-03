SC Lottery
Deputies clear Savannah Highway crash

It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m.
It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley.

It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m.

Minor injuries were suffered in a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Witnesses say the crash shut down two eastbound lanes for a time. The crash has since been cleared.

