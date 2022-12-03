SC Lottery
Filing open for last Charleston Co. School Board seat

Filing is now open for a special election to fill the last remaining seat on the Charleston County School Board.
By Nick Reagan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Filing is now open for a special election to fill the last remaining seat on the Charleston County School Board.

The seat was vacated by former school board member Erica Cokley who unofficially dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot.

She won reelection, and the seat was declared vacant after she did not show up to be sworn in.

The filing for the special election began Friday and will close on Dec. 12 at noon. The election will be on Feb. 7.

