Fort Dorchester football team heads for state championship in Columbia

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School will take on Dutch Fork High School in the 5-A State Championship in Columbia Saturday.

The game will kick off at noon at Benedict College.

The team was set to depart from the school Saturday morning with a sendoff celebration.

The school held a pep rally Friday afternoon to keep students fired up for the big game. Football Coach Steve Laprad was joined by USC Gamecock wide receiver and Fort Dorchester alum Dakereon Joyner.

Fort Dorchester’s Patriots defeated Summerville’s Green Wave last Friday 24-10 to advance to Saturday’s game. It will be the first time in seven years that the Patriots will play for the state championship.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.