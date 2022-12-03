SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Front to bring clouds and higher rain chances over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will pass through the area later today, bringing with it a slight chance of a shower this afternoon through tonight. It will be partly to mostly cloudy today and it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The front will stall nearby through early next week. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler, highs will be in the low to mid 60s. A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with the front stalled near the area, highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. It will feel more like spring later in the week with highs Wednesday through Friday in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine will return to the area later in the week as the stalled front pushes away from the area.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible Late. High 76, Low 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 47.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 65, Low 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 70, Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 60.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Omar Gentile was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence, jail...
Man accused of forcing entry into home of pregnant ex-girlfriend and hitting her
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a...
18-year-old shot man at least 10 times in Ladson murder
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district

Latest News

Assistance center in Pawley's Island.
FEMA and SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FEMA and SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Your weekend forecast
VIDEO: Your weekend forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast