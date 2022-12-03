Front to bring clouds and higher rain chances over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will pass through the area later today, bringing with it a slight chance of a shower this afternoon through tonight. It will be partly to mostly cloudy today and it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The front will stall nearby through early next week. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler, highs will be in the low to mid 60s. A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with the front stalled near the area, highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. It will feel more like spring later in the week with highs Wednesday through Friday in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine will return to the area later in the week as the stalled front pushes away from the area.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible Late. High 76, Low 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 47.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 65, Low 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 70, Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 60.

