Kim records three points in Stingrays victory over the Icemen

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (10-4-1-1) closed out the Jacksonville Icemen (8-9-0-0) by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Michael Kim tallied a point on all three Stingrays’ goals and Tyler Wall stopped 36 of 38 shots he faced in the win.

After a scoreless opening period, South Carolina pulled ahead at the 5:11 mark of the middle frame on Justin Florek’s second goal of the season. Kim fed Florek who fired a one-timer past Jacksonville’s Parker Gahagen for the 1-0 lead.

Kim tacked on just over three minutes later for his third marker of the year. Jonny Evans pushed a pass to Kim at the blue line where the defenseman unleashed a slapshot past Gahagen for the 2-0 lead to close out the second period.

Evan Wardley expanded the Stingrays’ lead with the eventual game-winning goal with his first of the season at the 3:10 mark of the third period. Kim fed Wardley who fired a missile past Gahagen for the 3-0 advantage.

Jacksonville stormed back late in regulation as Zach Jordan tipped in his third marker of the year. Derek Lodermeier split the defenders and fed Jordan on the backdoor for the deflected goal past South Carolina’s Wall to cut the deficit to two goals.

Lodermeier added one of his own with 17.4 seconds remaining in the third period with an extra attacker on the ice and Gahagen on the bench. Lodermeier tipped a shot from Luke Martin that beat Wall, pulling Jacksonville within one goal before the Stingrays closed the door.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tomorrow night as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first time in franchise history. The Stingrays’ annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Crews Chevrolet, encourages fans to throw new teddy bears and stuffed animals on the ice after the Rays score their first goal of the contest. The first 1,500 fans at the game will also receive a cowbell giveaway.

