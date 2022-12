MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing from Mount Pleasant has been found safe.

The child had last been seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Toomer Kiln Circle, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police sent word that she had been found. No other details have been provided.

