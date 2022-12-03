Mount Pleasant Police searching for missing 9-year-old girl

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a child missing since Saturday morning in the Coatbridge neighborhood.

Ella Richardson, 9, was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Toomer Kiln Circle wearing a red shirt, jeans and no shoes, Sgt. Don Calabrese said.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have not yet released a photo of her.

If you see a child matching the description, please call 911 or 843-743-7200.

