N. Charleston Police report high number of guns seized in November

The North Charleston Police Department says officers took nearly 50 guns off the streets in November.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says officers took nearly 50 guns off the streets in November.

Officers confiscated 46 illegally carried or possessed guns, which resulted in 42 arrests last month, the department says.

Since the beginning of the year through the end of November, police say 362 guns have been seized and 337 arrests have been made.

