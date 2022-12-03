SC Lottery
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season.

The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Resource Center organizers say they gave away 2,500 toys for their 2021 Christmas toy drive. Now that the toy drive will be in partnership with the county, they hope to collect 5,000 toys this year.

Once collected, the toys will be distributed along with food and hygiene items at a giveaway on Dec. 23. It will take place at 1452 Boone Hill Rd. in Summerville and lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say a child must be present at the giveaway.

Click here for a link to register.

