Oceanside falls in 2-A state title game to Abbeville, 35-20

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate’s quest to make school history with their first state championship fell 1 win short.

The Landsharks season ended with a 35-20 loss to Abbeville in the 2-A state championship game at Johnson Stadium in Columbia on Friday.

Oceanside’s season ended at 12-2 while the Panthers won their 8th state title in 10 years and finished at 13-2.

Edward Reidenbach would go 22-37 for 366 yards with 3 TD’s and 1 interceptions for Oceanside while Jace Kraftchick caught 6 passes for 130 yards and a score in the loss.

Abbeville would take a 21-0 lead at halftime with the Landsharks struggling to move the ball in the red zone. Four times Oceanside would get inside the 20 yard line and failed to come away with any points.

After recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff of the 2nd half, Oceanside would finally get on the board with Reidenbach connecting with Kraftchick on a 23 yard score.

The Panthers would answer at the end of the quarter with their own score to go up 28-7.

Oceanside would add 2 more touchdowns in the 4th but it wouldn’t be enough.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.