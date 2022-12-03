Shooting woes lead CSU to road setback at USF

TAMPA, Fla. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball fell on the road Friday night, 79-59, at the hands of South Florida after a non-characteristic poor shooting night for the Bucs. The contest stood as the first time the two programs have ever met.

KELLY LATE IN THE BALANCE

Taje’ Kelly had the best line of the night for Charleston Southern, as a few late buckets saw the big man’s line finish at 14 points and eight boards. It is the third time this season that Kelly has come a rebound or two short of a double-double. With his impact coming on both ends of the floor, five of Kelly’s eight boards came on the offensive glass.

SHOOTING WOES

Charleston Southern struggled to find success from the floor tonight as the Bucs came into the affair averaging over nine threes per contest but finished 2-18 from beyond the arc tonight. The first half saw CSU shoot just 9-27 from the floor (33%) while USF shot over 50% from the field in their best offensive output of the season.

CLINTON ON THE RISE

Kalib Clinton put together another solid night for Charleston Southern, as the sophomore followed up an impressive line Wednesday night against The Citadel with an 11-point output to stand as the other Buc in double figures. Clinton got his third-straight start in the contest, playing 24 minutes for Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s side.

WINNING THE PAINT

Charleston Southern was able to flip the script on the paint scoring this season, as the Bucs were able to outscore South Florida 30-24 in the paint. The contest marks just the second time this season that CSU has outscored an opponent in the paint, again led by Kell’s 14 points.

SOLID FROM THE STRIPE

The Bucs saw 19 attempts from the charity stripe, converting 17 of those for a season-high 89%. Emorie Knox, Cheikh Faye, Tres Berry, Claudell Harris Jr. and Kelly all turned-in perfect percentages from the line, also marking the highest number of perfect lines from the charity stripe in a contest.

UP NEXT

The Bucs return home for another quick turnaround as they are set to play hosts to Kennesaw State at the Buc Dome Monday, December 5, before a nine-day break. The contest stands as the third clash in just six days for Charleston Southern, and the tip is slated for 7:00 p.m.

