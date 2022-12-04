2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, Flu tests this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant from the South Carolina Department of Health is providing free COVID and flu testing for students and staff at Charleston and Dorchester District 2 schools.

The Charleston County School District will provide the tests for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Burke High School.

The district will also offer testing every day through Dec. 17 at various schools.

Click here to see the full list of Charleston County school locations and to register for testing.

Dorchester District Two is also providing free tests to its students, staff and their families.

Those tests will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 115 Devon Road in Cottage 18, which is located behind Knightsville Elementary School.

Click here for more information on Dorchester District 2 testing and to register.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.