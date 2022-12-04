SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, Flu tests this week

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant from the South Carolina Department of Health is providing free COVID and flu testing for students and staff at Charleston and Dorchester District 2 schools.

The Charleston County School District will provide the tests for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Burke High School.

The district will also offer testing every day through Dec. 17 at various schools.

Click here to see the full list of Charleston County school locations and to register for testing.

Dorchester District Two is also providing free tests to its students, staff and their families.

Those tests will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 115 Devon Road in Cottage 18, which is located behind Knightsville Elementary School.

Click here for more information on Dorchester District 2 testing and to register.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Police say a 9-year-old girl reported missing Saturday morning has been found...
Missing Mount Pleasant girl found safe
Kala Gilliard, 26, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
North Charleston mother charged after toddler found in road
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank claiming he had a bomb.
Mount Pleasant Police search for man who claimed to have bomb during bank robbery
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
The Charleston County School District’s staff attorney accused her replacement of “hostile and...
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, flu tests
VIDEO: Live 5's Aisha Tyler, Raphael James among 1st Triump Award winners
VIDEO: Live 5's Aisha Tyler, Raphael James among Triump Award winners
The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the...
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
Dozens of people help pick up litter along Waterfront Park after lots of plastic and styrofoam...
Trash buildup from Hurricane Ian leads to waterfront cleanups