CCU Men’s Basketball Picks Up Important Road Win at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CCU Athletics) – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team had five players to score in double digits as the Chanticleers picked up an 86-81 road win at Winthrop University Saturday afternoon at the Winthrop Coliseum. It was head coach Cliff Ellis’ 899 career victory.

Linton Brown scored a team-high 17 points, 15 coming in the first half, to lead the Chants scoring efforts. He scored 12 consecutive points in the opening half on three straight three-point field goals and a three-point play.

Jomaru Brown added 16 points and had a game-high five steals. Wilfried Likayi scored a season-best 15 points and added a team-high eight rebounds. Essam Mostafa also scored 15 points and had seven rebounds.

Josh Uduje added 14 points with three rebounds and three blocked shots. Henry Abraham only scored one point, but he dished out a game-high eight assists with only one turnover in his 33 minutes of action.

The game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes as the Chants (4-3) picked up their first road win of the season and it was the 45th victory for CCU in the all-time series. Winthrop fell to 4-5 with the loss.

CCU shot 50 percent (29-58) from the field and added 21-fo-26 (80.0 percent) from the free throw line. CCU also had 33 rebounds in the game, while Winthrop had 32.

The game was even at 43 at halftime, but the Eagles scored the nine of the first 11 points of the second half to build their largest lead of the game at 52-45 less than two minutes into the second half.

CCU fought back and took the lead for good on two free throws from Jomaru Brown with 3:56 left in the game. CCU put the game away after Uduje picked up a steal, scored on the dunk and added a free throw when he was fouled on the play, to push the lead out to 81-74 with less than a minute left in the game. The seven-point lead was CCU’s largest lead of the game. Uduje then added two more free throws with 11 seconds left to push the score out to the final five-point margin.

The Eagles had four players reach double digits led by Sin’Cere McMahon’s game-high 20 points. Kelton Talford and Toneari Lane scored 16 points, while Cory Hightower scored 14.

The teams went into the locker room at halftime even at 43 as both teams were hot from the field. CCU shot 56.7 percent (17-30) in the first half and Winthrop shot 51.9 percent (14-27). The Eagles hit eight of their 13 three-point field goal in the first 20 minutes.

The Chants will not get a lot of time off as they will be back on the road Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip against another in-state rival, Wofford College.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUSports.com.

Copyright 2022 CCU Athletics. All rights reserved.