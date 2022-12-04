Cloudy and cool today, rain chances increase early this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Slightly cooler weather is in the forecast today with highs in the mid to upper 60s! This is seasonable for this time of the year, but it will be about 10-15 degrees below yesterday’s high temperatures. A front will stall nearby through early next week which will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast, especially late Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. It will feel more like spring later in the week with highs Wednesday through Friday with highs near 80 degrees. Sunshine will return to the area later in the week as the stalled front pushes away from the area.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 68, Low 48.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 64, Low 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 71, Low 60.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 79, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 51.

