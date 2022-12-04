Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island.

It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway.

The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. The SUV then ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene, and a passenger was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, Knapp said.

Deputies closed the road for about four hours as they investigated the scene. The sheriff’s office traffic services unit is in charge of the investigation.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

