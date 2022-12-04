SC Lottery
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

The shocking scene was caught on a ring doorbell camera. (SOURCE: ARIEL ELIYAHUO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (CNN) – A ring security camera captured the moment a coyote ran up to a 2-year-old girl and tried to drag her away in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ariel Eliyahuo reacted quickly to the screams of his daughter Ariya as he was getting out of his vehicle.

He can be seen quickly running to the other side of the car to snatch his daughter back from the coyote, who is seen dragging the girl away by her leg.

Eliyahuo screams and shoos the animal away, going so far as to throw a water bottle at it.

Ariya’s mother later noticed blood on her daughter’s pants, so the family rushed the girl to the hospital for rabies shots.

The attack took place in Woodland Hills, a heavily developed neighborhood in Los Angeles where wildlife is unexpected.

So far, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to catch the coyote and euthanize it.

The family said Ariya is doing better after the attack, but that both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

