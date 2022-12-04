SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island.

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say.

The crash involves serious injuries, deputies say.

There was no immediate word on when the roadway was expected to reopen.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

